Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives $46.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

DRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

DRS opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,139.08. This trade represents a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 81.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 70,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the second quarter worth $516,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

