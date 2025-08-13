Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

DRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DRS

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,139.08. This trade represents a 21.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.