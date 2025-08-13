Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at JMP Securities

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LIF. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Life360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.10 and a beta of 3.46. Life360 has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Life360

In related news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $235,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,902,233.66. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $510,771.30. Following the sale, the director owned 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,420.96. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,156,984 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Life360 by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life360 by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Life360 by 10,403.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

