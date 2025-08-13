Lifeward (LFWD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Lifeward to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter. Lifeward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Lifeward had a negative return on equity of 101.96% and a negative net margin of 108.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. On average, analysts expect Lifeward to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Lifeward has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.09.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

