Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

LINE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lineage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lineage has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 3,563 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $151,249.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $338,878.35. This trade represents a 80.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 23,540 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $995,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,016.44. This trade represents a 60.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Lineage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lineage by 132.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lineage by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 170.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

