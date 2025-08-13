Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.90.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE LAR opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,613,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

