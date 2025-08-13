Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $180.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Live Nation Entertainment traded as high as $158.01 and last traded at $157.89, with a volume of 493197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.47.

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.41.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

