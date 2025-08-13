Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $4.25 per share and revenue of $23.99 billion for the quarter. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.150-12.400 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.2%

LOW stock opened at $245.10 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.51. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

