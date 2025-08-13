LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,107 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $429.93 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $445.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.06 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company had revenue of $773,689 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

