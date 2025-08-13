Luxury Goods Stocks To Watch Today – August 11th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce and sell high-end, premium-priced products—ranging from designer fashion and accessories to fine watches, jewelry, cosmetics, and luxury automobiles—targeted at affluent consumers. These stocks often command strong brand equity and pricing power, with performance closely tied to global wealth trends, consumer confidence, and discretionary spending patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.49. 1,161,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. New York Times has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

RealReal (REAL)

NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.51. 3,770,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.48.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 112,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Riskified stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.04. 335,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,863. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $811.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.37. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

