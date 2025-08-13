Macquarie Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Block from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Block from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Block from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Get Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYZ

Block Stock Up 2.0%

XYZ stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. Block has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,993 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $313,849.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 273,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,530,976.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 16,358 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $1,285,738.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 308,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,240,004.20. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,707. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Viawealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.