Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAIN. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

