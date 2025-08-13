Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $9.81 on Monday. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 669.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 3,309.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

