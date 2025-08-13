MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.7143.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised MannKind to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.02.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.82 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $296,945.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 830,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,201.52. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,875 shares of company stock valued at $616,771. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 330,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $4,209,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

