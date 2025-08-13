Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $24.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.2222.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $536,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,946,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,035,758.08. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $550,518.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,413,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,400,773.30. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,651 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 932,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

