Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.63.

MLM stock opened at $616.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.26. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 65.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

