Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. NDVR Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.