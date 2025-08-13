Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Docusign were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 738.2% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Docusign by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 387,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth about $4,357,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

