Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $786,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE EME opened at $633.52 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $667.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

