Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 86,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,275,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,602,000 after purchasing an additional 400,396 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,771.82. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.48%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

