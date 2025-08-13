Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $842,000 Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 569.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLE opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $384.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 770.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

