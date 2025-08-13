Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 5,536.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,691 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,758,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 1,236,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $53,927,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,245,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after buying an additional 1,071,763 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $48,472,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $264,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,352.43. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $352,698.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,391.80. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,208. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

