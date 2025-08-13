Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 861.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 85,427 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,486,000 after buying an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

