Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,809,000 after buying an additional 786,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 441,688 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $8,240,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $7,702,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -303.03%.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

