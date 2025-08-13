Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Leidos by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after acquiring an additional 536,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,901,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Leidos by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,867,000 after buying an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,027,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after buying an additional 402,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $1,327,511.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,983.59. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average of $147.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on shares of Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

