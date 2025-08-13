Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,201 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

