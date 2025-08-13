Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,969 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 79,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64,486 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,205.21. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

