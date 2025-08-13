Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 5,951 Shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in RXO were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 34.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,591,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 916,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,952,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,557,000 after acquiring an additional 387,766 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,730,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 355,255 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 290,867 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,562,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 266,674 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on RXO from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

RXO opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rxo Inc has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

