Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 649 Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifirst by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unifirst by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Unifirst during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Unifirst by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Unifirst by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF opened at $175.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.04. Unifirst Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.34 and a 1-year high of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $152.00 target price on shares of Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unifirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

