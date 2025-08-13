Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 966 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,468 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

