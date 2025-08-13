Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,982,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,917,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 239,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,653,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 182,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 503,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,103,376. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 4,477,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,232,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,489,938.60. The trade was a 77.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,724,042 shares of company stock worth $135,201,451. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.