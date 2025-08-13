Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,765,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Match Group worth $86,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 30,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 130.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. Match Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,889.76. This trade represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

