MDxHealth (MDXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter. MDxHealth has set its Q2 2025 guidance at -0.150–0.150 EPS.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 274.67% and a negative net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. On average, analysts expect MDxHealth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. MDxHealth has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MDxHealth to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

