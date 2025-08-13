MediWound (MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share and revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. MediWound has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.58. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 74.12% and a negative net margin of 110.45%. The company had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. MediWound has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $202.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on MediWound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDWD

Institutional Trading of MediWound

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediWound stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of MediWound worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.