Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Has $387,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

