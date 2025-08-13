Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 145.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 677,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 333,109 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,305,000 after acquiring an additional 185,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100,404 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,105.52. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

