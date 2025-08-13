Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,105.52. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,824,000 after purchasing an additional 300,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 677,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 333,109 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 290,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

