Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $63.33, with a volume of 432477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $98,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,105.52. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 27.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

