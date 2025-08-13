Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,571,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.12% of Merit Medical Systems worth $694,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $1,930,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,066,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,914,343.12. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $330,972.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,500.80. This trade represents a 41.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,029 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,970 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

