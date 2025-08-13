MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE MET opened at $76.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $312,946,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $178,669,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

