MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Receives Hold Rating from Jones Trading

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jones Trading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. MFA Financial has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

