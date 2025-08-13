MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,656,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,673,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.75% of MGIC Investment worth $809,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%. The firm had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $786,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,294.22. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,010,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

