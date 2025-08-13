MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $586.00 at Mizuho

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $563.00 to $586.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.50.

MSTR opened at $394.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 3.76. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.57.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Gregg Winiarski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.65 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le acquired 5,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 278,132 shares of company stock worth $25,145,795 and sold 194,571 shares worth $78,995,024. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

