MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $563.00 to $586.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $414.36 and last traded at $409.62. Approximately 4,547,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,496,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.13.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $614.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.50.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total transaction of $13,047,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,107.22. The trade was a 71.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $7,406,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,700. This trade represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 278,132 shares of company stock worth $25,145,795 and have sold 194,571 shares worth $78,995,024. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 6,992.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 3.76.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

