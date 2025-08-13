Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 11th

Sharplink Gaming, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, SoundHound AI, monday.com, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion (though exact thresholds vary by index provider). They offer a balance between the higher growth potential—and volatility—of small-cap stocks and the relative stability of large-cap stocks. Investors often view mid-caps as established businesses poised for expansion, combining moderate risk with attractive upside. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Sharplink Gaming stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.02. 104,045,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,446,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. Sharplink Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $124.12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.96. 146,008,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,939,516. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of SOUN traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,749,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,823,258. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

monday.com (MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $73.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.38. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.86, a PEG ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $342.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 70,022,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,630,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $57.80.

