Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 1,050 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.9% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,726,368 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average is $208.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

