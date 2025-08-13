Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given a $89.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $89.00 target price by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

MIRM stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. This represents a 80.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,742. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,624. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4,555.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 589,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 96,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

