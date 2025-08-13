Mitesh Patel Purchases 38,350 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Mitesh Patel acquired 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £80,151.50 ($108,210.48).

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

LON:DOM opened at GBX 205.80 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 246.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.57. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 196.20 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 356 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £803.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Group plc will post 23.3281005 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 400 ($5.40) to GBX 309 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.13) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

