monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on monday.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.09.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $172.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.13. monday.com has a 12 month low of $171.54 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 232.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.27.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 155.3% in the second quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 877,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,999,000 after purchasing an additional 851,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 45.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,969,000 after purchasing an additional 745,686 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $115,744,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,605,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.