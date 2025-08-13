monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.09.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $172.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.13. monday.com has a 52 week low of $171.54 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.64, a PEG ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.27.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

